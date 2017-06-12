After her "Cinderella" prom, a South Side student is making Chicago Proud by giving back.Shaday Gooden Brown handed out free snowballs and chips as a way to thank her community for the prom of her dreams."I'm out here to show people how much I appreciate what they did for me and so, the best way for me to do that is to go back to how it all began," she said.The Gage Park High School senior was selling snacks last week, trying to earn enough money to go to prom.A woman passing by shared Shaday's story on Facebook Live. The story went viral and the community came together to set Shaday up for a prom she'll never forget.