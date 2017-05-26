SOCIETY

Adorable twin baby quarter horses are defying the odds

A rare set of twin quarter horses was born on a Bastrop County farm recently. (Courtesy Jenny Tucker)

PAIGE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two adorable baby horses recently born on a Texas farm are defying the odds.

According to owner Jenny Tucker, only one in 10,000 twin foals survive to term, making her new twin horses a rare gift.

Named Bonnie and Clyde, the two horses were born May 11 on the Tuckers' Bastrop County farm. At birth, the foals were so small that Tucker and her husband could carry them in their arms.

The miracle foals are currently undergoing treatment at the Elgin Veterinary Hospital to increase the once-small chances of survival.

To help offset the cost of the horses' medical treatment, the Tuckers have set up a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $5,000.

