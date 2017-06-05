Adopt and name a Galveston Bay dolphin

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Galveston Bay Foundation is giving people a chance to adopt and name a dolphin, all for a good cause.
Here's how it works:
$100 allows you to adopt a dolphin for one year. This includes a certificate of adoption, map showing all locations where your dolphin has been sighted, photographs of your dolphin, quarterly updates about dolphins and a one year Galveston Bay Foundation membership.
For $1,000, you can name and adopt a dolphin for one year. This includes everything in the $100 one year adoption program but you will also get the opportunity to name the dolphin and recognition on the Galveston Bay Foundation website and/or print newsletter of your adoption.
The money will directly help fund the Galveston Bay Dolphin Research and Conservation Program or GDRCP.
"Your donation will contribute to the development of this new multi-faceted program," according to the website.
While several people can adopt the same dolphin, each dolphin can only be named once.
Once GDRCP approves the name, it will be permanently used by the research team and officially be included in the catalog/database.
To learn more about the program and the dolphins you can adopt, visit galvbay.org.
