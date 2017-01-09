SOCIETY

Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping
The Acres Homes area are dealing with illegal dumping issues. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The community of Acres Homes are upset with people illegal dumping.

Residents have tried calling the city, but according to Sheila Sutton, they haven't done anything to help.
RELATED: Police use hidden cameras to crack down on illegal dumping

Sutton says large televisions, furniture and other trash has been dumped along the road.

There's an elementary school that has to see this, which allegedly has been going on for over four months and now people are dumping Christmas decorations.

