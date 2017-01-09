Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping

The community of Acres Homes are upset with people illegal dumping.Residents have tried calling the city, but according to Sheila Sutton, they haven't done anything to help.Sutton says large televisions, furniture and other trash has been dumped along the road.There's an elementary school that has to see this, which allegedly has been going on for over four months and now people are dumping Christmas decorations.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.