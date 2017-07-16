In America, we are told we can be - and achieve - anything we want. Our fascination with the self-made man lies in the fact that those who truly succeed in that role are few and far between.This is why the new documentaryis such compelling viewing. It's the story of billionaire entrepreneur and native Los Angelino John Paul DeJoria, who is now based in Austin, and is a passion project of filmmakers Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, whose previous films include the documentaries Pump, The Big Fix and Fuel.A breezy look at how DeJoria went from homeless biker to billionaire co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products and Patrón tequila,came about through a fortuitous meeting at the Sundance Film Festival seven years ago.