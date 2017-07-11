HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

ABC News anchor David Muir spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Upper Kirby

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News anchor David Muir dined in Houston last week. (Courtesy photo via Houston CultureMap)

Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas --
The summer doldrums usually hit Houston about this time of year as the city's social set flee for cooler climes, but Armandos was hopping Saturday night. Houston CultureMap's social spies spotted Carolyn Farb and Jeff Bagwell among the diners at the River Oaks Tex-Mex hotspot.

But the celebrity generating the biggest buzz was David Muir, who anchors 'ABC World News Tonight' on weeknights and co-anchors '20/20,' the news magazine show that airs Friday nights on ABC13. The 43-year-old journalist said he was visiting friends in Houston and dined with several of them at the restaurant.

Click here for more from Houston CultureMap.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societydavid muirABC NewsHouston CultureMapout and about with abc13restaurantscelebrityHoustonRiver Oaks
Load Comments
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
Rex Tillerson's Hill Country hideaway for sale
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
Beaver's temporarily closes for 'summer vacation'
More Houston CultureMap
SOCIETY
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
Teen bit by black bear woke up to 'crunching sound'
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Arrest in Hedwig Village woman's murder
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
Another round of evening downpours
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
Show More
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
More News
Top Video
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
More Video