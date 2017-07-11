The summer doldrums usually hit Houston about this time of year as the city's social set flee for cooler climes, but Armandos was hopping Saturday night. Houston CultureMap's social spies spotted Carolyn Farb and Jeff Bagwell among the diners at the River Oaks Tex-Mex hotspot.But the celebrity generating the biggest buzz was David Muir, who anchors 'ABC World News Tonight' on weeknights and co-anchors '20/20,' the news magazine show that airs Friday nights on ABC13. The 43-year-old journalist said he was visiting friends in Houston and dined with several of them at the restaurant.