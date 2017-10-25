ABC13's Women of Distinction

Sharleen Walkoviak is a native Texan married to her husband Ron for 38 years. She's a graduate of Texas A&M and co-owner of Covenant Technology Services, providing outsourced IT consulting. Her philanthropic commitment is to youth education. She's been a member of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1995 and became the 6th female lifetime VP in 2016! Sharleen formulated Rodeo ROPES (Reading Opens the Path to Education Success) and in 2017 co-founded Point Money Buyers and joined the board of Books Between Kids. Sharleen serves on the Development Council for the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M. She and Ron sponsor an Endowed Scholarship there and a tuition grant at Yellowstone Academy. She chairs Mentorship for Amigas Para Ninos, providing educational opportunities to youth in need. Her many awards include HLSR Trailblazer, Houston's 50 Most Influential Women and Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. Sharleen believes the key to change is by sharing our resources. Her goal is to inspire greatness in others by setting an example.