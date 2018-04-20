The world knows Barbara Bush as the former First Lady, a mother, a huge Houston's sports fan and America's sweetheart. But at St. Martin's Church, where the Bushes have attended since the 1950s, Pam Bentley and Lee Hunnell knew her for a long time as just another "stitcher.""Her life was global, her life was political. But when she walked in that room, she was a saintly stitcher. She wanted to be a saintly stitcher. She wanted to just sit down, she wanted to just chit-chat with us and laugh," Bentley said.Bentley described Mrs. Bush as gracious and kind."She was a woman of the world, at home talking with other moms about kids and school and their lives, not hers," said Bentley.