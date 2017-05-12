Here's what's free for week of 5/12 - 5/18:Southdown Park, Pearland7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Houston School of Flowers hosts a floral arranging class at Breen's Florist pop-up shop.The Square at Memorial City2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo10:00 a.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Learn about clinical research, hear from physician and patient speakers and get free medical exams.Windsor Village Kingdom Builders' Center, Houston11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.The Altar Worship Center, Houston7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena1:00 p.m.Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.San Jacinto Monument, La Porte, TXThis is a free show but you must have a ticket.5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Bagby Park, Houston11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.CityCentre Houston7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Remington College Greenspoint CampusFree prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.Baytown Nature CenterEducational program for preschool aged children.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Heritage Place, Conroe8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Downtown La Porte10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Magnolia Stroll, Magnolia3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy7:30 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityDesigned for ages 8 - 12.1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.The Woodlands Emergency Training CenterPre-registration is required and lunch will be provided.8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Arts, crafts, live demonstrations and more!Kemah Boardwalk11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.La Porte, TX11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Historic Market Square ParkMore than 40 dog industry vendors come together for this awesome dog fest!10:00 a.m.Games, activities and the movie Finding Dory.Tomball's historic downtown Depot6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Houston School of Flowers hosts a floral arranging class at Breen's Florist pop-up shop.The Square at Memorial City2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.Ice sculptors face-off in an ice battle on the Avenida.Discovery Green12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.KIPP SHARP Singers 11:00 a.m.KIPP Houston High School Jazz 12:00 p.m.KIPP Dream Prep IGNITE Dance 1:00 p.m.Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston ZooHermann Park Kinder StationBecome members of the Hermann Park Conservancy and get free tickets to ride the Hermann Park Railroad.10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Pecan Park West8:30 p.m.Spencer Hwy., Pasadena10:00 a.m.Saengerfest Park, Galveston, TX6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.CityCentre Houston7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.Historic Market Square Park10 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Waterway Square, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Saengerfest Park, Galveston7:30 p.m.Discovery Green11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.CityCentre HoustonSunday Night Live featuring Kelley Peters5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.*All events are weather permitting.Northshore Park in the Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Historic Market Square Park8:00 a.m.2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.Birons Youth Sports Center, HoustonEnjoy a free workout and fresh snacks from vendors.6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Genoa Friendship Garden8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Levy Park11:30 a.m.Hope & Healing Center717 Sage Road, Houston, TX6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Live music on the lawn at Greenstreet, Houston11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.Get a taste of the inaugural Lone Star Food, Art & Music Festival.Caracol Restaurant6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green10:30 a.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.Get a taste of the inaugural Lone Star Food, Art & Music Festival.Caracol Restaurant6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Escalante Party Room, Houston5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music and activities for children ages 0 to 4.10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Historic Market Square Park8:00 p.m.Rice University Library 3rd floor, Kyle Morrow Room 6100 Main St.5:30 pmBarnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library, Deer Park, TX4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.Levy Park7:15 p.m.Central Park, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St, Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St, Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Mother's Day TCBY Frozen Yogurt in Cinco Ranch is giving away free yogurt for mom.Chipotle Mexican Grille8035 Spencer Hwy., Deer Park, TXOffer available for first 500 customers.