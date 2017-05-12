HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for week of 5/12 - 5/18:
Friday, May 12
Concerts in the Park: Kaylee Rutland
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Mother's Day Flower Shop
Houston School of Flowers hosts a floral arranging class at Breen's Florist pop-up shop.
The Square at Memorial City
2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Children Performance Series: Garfield Gator Honor Choir
Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo
10:00 a.m.
Giving Spirits Concert Series benefiting Mental Health America of Fort Bend County
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
AWARE for All - Houston
Learn about clinical research, hear from physician and patient speakers and get free medical exams.
Windsor Village Kingdom Builders' Center, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Gathering: An Open Worship Night
The Altar Worship Center, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Movie and Snacks: Jackie
Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena
1:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Checkered Past
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
125 Concert Series featuring Cody Johnson
San Jacinto Monument, La Porte, TX
This is a free show but you must have a ticket.
5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Midtown Mother's Day Market
Bagby Park, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Live Music on The Lawn: Sync Apex
GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Larry Glass Band
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Greenspoint Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
Tyke Hike
Baytown Nature Center
Educational program for preschool aged children.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Movies in May - Angry Birds
Heritage Place, Conroe
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
125 Parade
Downtown La Porte
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Corks & Canvas on The Stroll
The Magnolia Stroll, Magnolia
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Outdoor Movie: Cheaper by the Dozen
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
7:30 p.m.
Lego Problem-Solving
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Designed for ages 8 - 12.
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Smarter About Water Seminar
The Woodlands Emergency Training Center
Pre-registration is required and lunch will be provided.
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Bay Day
Arts, crafts, live demonstrations and more!
Kemah Boardwalk
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
125 Antique Airplane & Car Show featuring Battle of the Bands
La Porte, TX
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Puppies for Breakfast
Historic Market Square Park
More than 40 dog industry vendors come together for this awesome dog fest!
10:00 a.m.
2nd Saturday at the Depot
Games, activities and the movie Finding Dory.
Tomball's historic downtown Depot
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Mother's Day Flower Shop
Houston School of Flowers hosts a floral arranging class at Breen's Florist pop-up shop.
The Square at Memorial City
2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ice Battle
Ice sculptors face-off in an ice battle on the Avenida.
Discovery Green
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Asia Fest
Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Children Performance Series:
KIPP SHARP Singers 11:00 a.m.
KIPP Houston High School Jazz 12:00 p.m.
KIPP Dream Prep IGNITE Dance 1:00 p.m.
Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo
Free Train Rides for Members
Hermann Park Kinder Station
Become members of the Hermann Park Conservancy and get free tickets to ride the Hermann Park Railroad.
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Zootopia
Pecan Park West
8:30 p.m.
Strawberry Festival Parade
Spencer Hwy., Pasadena
10:00 a.m.
Music Nite on the Strand: Heights Funk Collective
Saengerfest Park, Galveston, TX
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: The Surf-O-Matics
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green - Ghostbusters
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Pilates in the Park
Historic Market Square Park
10 a.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Live at Night Waterway Square Music Series - Sawdust Road
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movies Under the Moon - Sing!
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movie Nite on The Strand: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Saengerfest Park, Galveston
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Sunday Sessions: Handsomebeast
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
Sunday Night Live featuring Kelley Peters
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Concerts in the Park: Fab 5: '60s Tribute Band
Northshore Park in the Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Monday, May 15
Toddler Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
Kaia FIT Memorial Soft Opening Party
Birons Youth Sports Center, Houston
Enjoy a free workout and fresh snacks from vendors.
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Astros Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Open Garden Day
Genoa Friendship Garden
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Preschool Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Avenida Living Art
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder
Hope & Healing Center
717 Sage Road, Houston, TX
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday Tunes: Pete Scafidi
Live music on the lawn at Greenstreet, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
'Escape to Riviera Maya' at Caracol Restaurant with Chef Hugo Ortega
Get a taste of the inaugural Lone Star Food, Art & Music Festival.
Caracol Restaurant
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
I Just Forgot (A Little Critter Book)
Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Swingin' Seniors Square Dance Club
Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Mother Goose Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
Escape to Riviera Maya at Caracol Restaurant with Chef Hugo Ortega
Get a taste of the inaugural Lone Star Food, Art & Music Festival.
Caracol Restaurant
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Small Space Gardening with Skip Richter
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Olivia Book Signing and Author Meet and Greet
Escalante Party Room, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: Allen Oldies with Ruby and The Reckless
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kidtastic
The Square at Memorial City
Live music and activities for children ages 0 to 4.
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Movie: Office Space
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 p.m.
Free lecture on climate change
Rice University Library 3rd floor, Kyle Morrow Room 6100 Main St.
5:30 pm
Thursday, May 18
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library, Deer Park, TX
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Live Music on The Lawn: John Curry
GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Rolling Roadshow Freaky Friday Book Chat and Movie
Levy Park
7:15 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: Junior Gordon
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Velcro Pygmies
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Toddler Music with Sessions
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD - Del Castillo
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Yogurt for Mom
Mother's Day TCBY Frozen Yogurt in Cinco Ranch is giving away free yogurt for mom.
Free Izze Sparkling Drink with purchase of an entrée
Chipotle Mexican Grille
8035 Spencer Hwy., Deer Park, TX
Offer available for first 500 customers.
