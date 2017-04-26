SOCIETY

93-year-old veteran wins open mic with funny 1933 Valentine's Day story

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tom Sitter captured the audience's attention, earning a round of laughs throughout his story and even winning the event. (KTRK)

MADISON, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
At 93 years young, WWII veteran Tom Sitter is still making people laugh with his stories from way back in the day.

He proved that at The Moth StorySLAM contest in Wisconsin, an open mic storytelling competition.

"Contestants are judged on sticking to the five-minute time frame, sticking to the theme, and having a story that has a conflict and a resolution," according to The Moth's website.

Sitter was at the High Noon Saloon with his granddaughter. The theme of the night was "Love Hurts," so Sitter got on stage and told the story about which girls he gave cards to on Valentine's Day in 1933.

"The memory of the girls he carefully selected to give his five valentines to in 1933 was strong enough that 84 years later, he still knew their names," granddaughter Kathy Sitter wrote.

Sitter captured the audience's attention, earning a round of laughs throughout his story and even winning the event.

After the contest, organizers said that Sitter scored their first ever 10 with his Valentine's Day tale.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyveteranfunny videoviralvalentine's dayWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Great white shark found feasting on whale
It's a girl...again...at the Houston Zoo!
Doritos chopper takes couple to prom
Houston philanthropist Mimi Dompier dies
More Society
Top Stories
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Police: Man shot in neck near Greenway Plaza
How Pres. Trump's proposed tax plan could impact you
2 HISD schools rank among best in nation
Great white shark found feasting on whale
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
Show More
Mother found dead in her bedroom in north Houston
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rosenberg man accused of flashing girl near high school
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
Map shows neighborhoods with smartest people
More News
Top Video
Little league sign gives overzealous parents a reality check
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
How Pres. Trump's proposed tax plan could impact you
Police: Man shot in neck near Greenway Plaza
More Video