SOCIETY

9-year-old raises nearly $1,400 to buy bullet-proof vest for police dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Nine-year-old Wyatt loves police dogs so much, he's helping keep them safe. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Nine-year-old Wyatt loves police dogs so much, he's helping keep them safe.

He's been collecting coins and dollars all year to donate to buy a bullet-proof vest for police K-9s in San Francisco.

Wyatt's grandfather was a policeman in the SFPD dog unit from 1975 to 1978 and his canine, Max, didn't have any kind of protection. Wyatt says the only thing Max had was a star hanging from his collar and there was no special first aid equipment for dogs. Because of this, he decided to make sure police dogs have more protection to honor his grandfather.

He raised nearly $1,400, enough to buy a bullet-proof vest, by selling bracelets to his friends, setting up a lemonade stand in front of his house on the weekends and by collecting all of the change he's been saving over the years.

The "Cover Your K9" nonprofit in the Bay Area is hosting a pet wash fundraiser this weekend to raise money for K-9 bullet-proof vests, heat alarms, emergency training and more.

Click here for more information on how you can join Wyatt's cause.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societypoliceSFPDk-9dogdogssafetyanimalanimal newswhere you livedistractionfundraisernonprofitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Community donates haircuts to women in need
HCC student's fashion line gives back to those in need
More Society
Top Stories
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square
Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada
First appearance in court of man accused of stabbing Hedwig Village woman
Evacuation order issued after oil spill in Bastrop Co.
Katy PD commends teen who bought brownie for cop
$10,000 reward offered for most wanted murderer
Show More
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Wreck kills teen and injures his brother on Hwy 249
More News
Top Video
French pres: Talks with US are 'obvious, indispensable'
Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada
$10,000 reward offered for most wanted murderer
Evacuation order issued after oil spill in Bastrop Co.
More Video