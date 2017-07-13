9-year-old raises nearly $1,400 to buy bullet-proof vest for police dogs

SAN FRANCISCO --Nine-year-old Wyatt loves police dogs so much, he's helping keep them safe.
He's been collecting coins and dollars all year to donate to buy a bullet-proof vest for police K-9s in San Francisco.
Wyatt's grandfather was a policeman in the SFPD dog unit from 1975 to 1978 and his canine, Max, didn't have any kind of protection. Wyatt says the only thing Max had was a star hanging from his collar and there was no special first aid equipment for dogs. Because of this, he decided to make sure police dogs have more protection to honor his grandfather.
He raised nearly $1,400, enough to buy a bullet-proof vest, by selling bracelets to his friends, setting up a lemonade stand in front of his house on the weekends and by collecting all of the change he's been saving over the years.
The "Cover Your K9" nonprofit in the Bay Area is hosting a pet wash fundraiser this weekend to raise money for K-9 bullet-proof vests, heat alarms, emergency training and more.
