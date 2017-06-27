SOCIETY

88-year-old recreates her 1945 'Seventeen' photo shoot

After 72 years, one Kingwood model was back under the lights and in front of the camera.

After 72 years, one model was back under the lights and in front of the camera.

When she was 17 years old, Betty Mohr modeled in the April 1945 edition of Seventeen Magazine. She was pictured in an ad for the Boston Store in Milwaukee wearing a paratrooper style coat from the retailer.

The now 88-year-old donned the same outfit in a recreation of the ad at Silverado Kingwood Memory Care Community, where Mohr resides.

Kingwood staff recently purchased the same type of paratrooper coat featured in the ad from the same Boston Store.

"The photo shoot is part of our commitment to connecting residents with special moments from their past and providing quality of life and purpose," said Sabrina Pegross, Administrator at Silverado Kingwood Memory Care. "The experience will take Mrs. Mohr back in time to relive an important part of her youth in a fun and unique way."

Mohr and her family received a side-by-side display of the 1945 ad and the new photo. A side-by-side photo will also be exhibited in Silverado Kingwood.

The shots will also be featured on Silverado's website. The Boston Store also plans to put the photos on social media as well.

Mohr left the Milwaukee area in her 20s and married Thomas Mohr, raised 7 children and became a secretary for the Tarrant County Police Department and then for the Houston Police Department.

