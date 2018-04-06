SOCIETY

85-year-old with winning philosophy crowned at Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant

The Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant crowned a winner Thursday night. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a new Ms. Pasadena Senior pageant winner in town.

Betty O'Bannon, 85, received a standing ovation when she was crowned Thursday night at the Pasadena Convention Center.

O'Bannon beat 11 other women for the top prize.

Life philosophy was one of the categories the contestants were judged on, and O'Bannon's must have stood out.

She says her philosophy of life is to be happy and to share your joy with others.

O'Bannon took home a $500 cash prize, a diamond necklace and a deluxe gift basket.

The annual pageant was open to women ages 60 and older.
