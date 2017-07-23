SOCIETY

8 women vie for Miss Black Houston title at TSU

8 women vie for Miss Black Houston title at TSU (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who will be crowned the next Miss Black Houston? Eight women will compete to earn the title Sunday afternoon at Texas Southern University.

The contestants will be judged in numerous categories, including fitness and evening gown.


In addition to the title of Ms. Black Houston, Miss Black Houston and Miss Black Teen Houston, other awards will be presented for each group, which include: Miss Photogenic, Evening Gown Winner, fitness winner, Miss Congeniality, People's Choice and Spirit of Community Award.

