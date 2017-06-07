BUZZWORTHY

Grandma goes wild and does keg stand at party

An Arlington party got even wilder when grandma decided to let loose.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was live and let live for a grandma in Arlington who wasn't about to let something new keep her from impressing the grandkids.

Madison Munoz said family and friends were gathered at a party celebrating her brother Jake's graduation last Saturday.

That is when some of them started talking about doing keg stands.

Madison's grandma got in on the action, and said she might be willing to give the party stunt the old college try.



After a little peer pressure, the 79-year-old woman went topsy turvy over the keg and proved any naysayers that may have existed totally wrong.

The party cheered as the elderly woman let loose, drinking from the keg upside down.

Madison's pictures have since gone viral on Twitter.

She said everyone thinks she has the coolest grandma now, and hopes she's just like her when she hits 79 years old.

