70 years later: WWII letters found in local library

What was about to be trash became a rare treasure for a library volunteer in La Porte.Volunteer Nancy Ojeda was clearing out old books when she made the unusual discovery."When I picked it up, I noticed a letter and postcard," Ojeda said. "Various papers fell out which got my attention because I'm a history buff."The letter and postcard dated back to March 27, 1945. The postcard and letter was also addressed with the name Andrew Sconci -- a soldier from Del Valle, Texas.Ojeda has not been able to track down Sconci's family, but hopes to reconnect them with their history."I'm just hoping somebody from a younger generation of this gentleman's family would be interested in learning about their grandfather or whoever he may be," she added.