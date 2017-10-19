SOCIETY

70 years later: WWII letters found in local library

EMBED </>More Videos

WWII letters found in local library decades later. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
What was about to be trash became a rare treasure for a library volunteer in La Porte.

Volunteer Nancy Ojeda was clearing out old books when she made the unusual discovery.

"When I picked it up, I noticed a letter and postcard," Ojeda said. "Various papers fell out which got my attention because I'm a history buff."

The letter and postcard dated back to March 27, 1945. The postcard and letter was also addressed with the name Andrew Sconci -- a soldier from Del Valle, Texas.

Ojeda has not been able to track down Sconci's family, but hopes to reconnect them with their history.

"I'm just hoping somebody from a younger generation of this gentleman's family would be interested in learning about their grandfather or whoever he may be," she added.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyWorld War IIhistoryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Alvin Marine surprises daughter in homecoming
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
Pumpkins with racist symbols spark outrage in Coatesville
Midnite Slice keeps Seabrook's pizza-loving insomniacs fed
More Society
Top Stories
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Show More
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
More News
Top Video
Whitney Mercilus talks injury and charity event
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
More Video