SOCIETY

7-year-old girl with prosthetic hand to throw out first pitch at Game 4

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div></div>
By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a dream come true for 7-year-old Hailey Dawson. She's so excited to throw out the first pitch Sunday night.

She shared some photos of her sporting her specially made World Series prosthetic hand.

Hailey had a rare birth defect, called Poland Syndrome, that cause her to be born with three missing fingers.

Engineers used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic hand.

The 7-year-old is a huge baseball fan and has had a dream to thrown out the first pitch.

Now, she will on the national stage.

She's had some practice already, having thrown out the first pitch for the Orioles and Washington Nationals.

Her goal is to throw out the first pitch at all 30 major league parks.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyworld seriesbaseballHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Beat World Series traffic with your own private helicopter
State trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings
Moody Gardens offering discount for Astros fans
It's homecoming! Marching Storm rocking 'The Hill'
More Society
Top Stories
Can they do it? Astros look to go up 3-1 against Dodgers
Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension
HPD: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
King's late TD lifts Houston to 28-24 upset of No. 17 USF
LOUDER! Electric atmosphere lifts Astros at Minute Maid Park
Beat World Series traffic with your own private helicopter
Houston waking up to chilly temperatures this morning
Overturned truck closes SW Fwy southbound at West Loop
Show More
Special Olympians go for gold in flag football tourney
10 underdog movies Astros fans need to watch
Study: Millennials saving more money than anyone else
San Jac players inspired by Houston Astros' success
Officer helps make child's birthday special
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pumpkin carving creations
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
More Photos