7-year-old Hailey Dawson (@haileys_hand) threw out the 1st pitch before Game 4 with her custom-made 3D-printed hand!



Great job, Hailey! pic.twitter.com/IegjkkEUIH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2017

It was a dream come true for 7-year-old Hailey Dawson as she got a chance to throw out the first pitch Saturday night.She shared some photos of her sporting her specially made World Series prosthetic hand.Hailey had a rare birth defect, called Poland Syndrome, that cause her to be born with three missing fingers.Engineers used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic hand.The 7-year-old is a huge baseball fan and had a dream to throw out the first pitch.She's had some practice already, having thrown out the first pitch for the Orioles and Washington Nationals.Her goal is to throw out the first pitch at all 30 major league parks.