7-year-old girl with prosthetic hand throws out first pitch at Game 4

A 7-year-old girl with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a dream come true for 7-year-old Hailey Dawson as she got a chance to throw out the first pitch Saturday night.

She shared some photos of her sporting her specially made World Series prosthetic hand.


Hailey had a rare birth defect, called Poland Syndrome, that cause her to be born with three missing fingers.

Engineers used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic hand.



The 7-year-old is a huge baseball fan and had a dream to throw out the first pitch.

She's had some practice already, having thrown out the first pitch for the Orioles and Washington Nationals.

Her goal is to throw out the first pitch at all 30 major league parks.


