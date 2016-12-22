7 Santa Claus secrets you never knew (until now!)

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1653365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adrianna Escamilla is just six year old, and she was devastated when she lost her doll Katy at the Hanford Home Depot. But lucky for her, Santa is always watching.

Keep your eyes peeled, and you might just see Santa Claus right here in Houston.As most of you already know, Santa Claus lives in the North Pole. But, as ABC13's Foti Kallergis recently learned, he also prefers the warmer climate of Houston.We're revealing seven big secrets about the big guy you probably didn't know (until now.)The jolly soul tells Eyewitness News he considers Houston, of all the cities in the world, as his home away from home.When you think about it, being a world-class city with so many diverse people and communities, it makes sense that Santa would want to surround himself with people just like you!If you're a fan of ordering coffee or tea in cups sized short, tall, grande, Venti and Trenta, you're in good company.Foti even got the scoop on his favorite order, eavesdropping on Santa as he spoke with a local barista: "Hot chocolate, extra whipped cream, not too hot, not too cold."For younger friends out there who may get a little shy around Santa, don't feel bad: adults do it, too.Right outside the Starbucks we visited with Santa, we met a group of adults who didn't think twice about singing. (They're clearly on the nice list!)Fashioned with real wool and featuring a trim made of real white arctic fox, Santa says his suit costs about $6,000 to make.The suit keeps him warm and comfortable as he travels around the globe on Christmas Eve.Santa says, "It's one of the prettiest suits I've had in all my life."What does the big guy wear when he isn't busy delivering toys?From shorts to blue jeans, and plenty of suspenders, Santa says he wears regular clothes. But, the famous white beard is a dead giveaway when he tries to sneak out in public."It doesn't matter...they know me as soon as they see me," Santa said.The festive fellow that everyone loves has an important job this time of year, but it's not the only time he works.When he's not busy overseeing the elves making toys, Santa also finds way to help communities in need.In fact, this last summer, he visited a southeast Texas town devastated by flooding.The Toys for Tots in this town lost all their toys for this holiday season, so Santa brought thousands of toys from the North Pole to make sure they were ready to help those children in need.It's Mrs. Claus, and he said she keeps him organized and working alongside the elves to get ready each Christmas.Maybe not so secret is Santa Claus's love of milk and cookies, which he kindly requested we remind you for this story. ("Don't forget to leave me some milk and cookies," he pleads.)Santa also acknowledged that some people have stopped believing in him over the years."If they don't believe in me, it's because they quit believing," he said. "They can't hear that bell anymore."After seeing the proof in this report, we have a feeling there'll be a lot more believers in Houston this year.