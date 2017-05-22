SOCIETY

6-year-old's plea for peace goes viral

A poignant Facebook video is racking up views with its message of peace. (KTRK)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --
A Facebook video that shows 6-year-old Jeffrey Laney asking for people to stop violence went viral. The video had over 86,000 views as of Monday morning.

His mom, LeeLee Cheatham, posted the video on May 15 in the hopes that it will make adults think about the toll their actions take on innocent children.

Jeffrey made the video after his cousin was killed in a drive-by shooting.

"Me and my mom - we live in St. Louis," Jeffrey said in the video. "And I'm coming to tell you all why people need to stop killing each other around here, because this is just making me feel bad, because I don't want nothing to happen. I'm scared to death."

In the video, Jeffrey says more people should turn to religion instead of taking up crime.

"God is my weapon," Jeffrey said in the video.

Speaking about the impact of violence on the younger generation, he said, "Kids be knowing this. I'm a kid, I'm not supposed to know about this stuff. I'm not supposed to be knowing about all these guns. I'm supposed to be learning about school."

Jeffrey ended the video by asking people to "be a grown man and just act good."

