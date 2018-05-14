STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

5 ways to save on a destination wedding

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how to keep costs down for your destination wedding. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

If you're planning a destination wedding, but need to keep costs down, check out these five options.

First, find off-peak bargains and package deals. Getting married during off-season or even in the middle of the week can save hundreds.

Also consider a villa for everyone to stay in together to cut down the cost.

Second, keep your guest list small.

If you do, you can make your own stationery and wedding favors.

Third, use your iPhone or iPod for music. You could also ask one of your guests to be your free DJ.

Fourth, look on eBay to find veils, tiaras, silk flowers, even wedding dresses for under $300.

Finally, fake the cake.

Layer fondant or frosting on Styrofoam and serve your guests sheet cake instead.

The fake cake can be great for those photos and Instagram posts. Plus, it'll be your little secret!
