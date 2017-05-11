SOCIETY

5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance

EMBED </>More Videos

Unfortunately, sometimes life and geography get in the way of us seeing our mothers even on their special day. That doesn't mean that we can't still make the day special for them. (Shutterstock)

While our mothers wish we could live just down the street, for many that's not the case.

Unfortunately, sometimes life and geography get in the way of us seeing our mothers even on their special day. That doesn't mean that we can't still make the day special for them.

  1. Send a gift and make it personal
    2. It's not too late! Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon is offering free 2-hour delivery of fresh flowers and other great gifts for mom.

    Flowers are great, but don't forget that personal touch. Make sure the card you send has more than just your name.

  2. Call/ Video chat
    3. Video chatting can be tricky with older mothers, so see if you can recruit a local to help her out.

    Especially if you're not the best at making time, it would mean a lot if you could give her an hour, or maybe more, just to talk.

    Facetime is a great option for those who use iPhone or Mac, while Skype is another easy option. Facebook also has its own chat tool, if your mom is on social media. If your has mom a functioning Google account, there's a good chance she will figure out how to answer your call if you initiate a Google Hangout.
  3. Watch a movie together
    4. This may also require you to recruit a local, but Google Chrome has an extension that will allow you to watch Netflix together and chat while doing it. Showgoers will play the show/movie at the same time and all you have to do is send your mom a link.

    There's also Gaze which allows you both to watch a movie from a video streaming site (Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc.) or your own files, while video chatting.

    They sync so if one of you needs to pause, they both pause.

    If you need a lower tech version, you could just call each other and start the movie at the same time.

  4. Send her a countdown of when you will see her
    5. So you couldn't make it this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't plan a trip for another time.

    You can use the Countdown!! app (free, iOS and Android). Their personalized calendars track events we have to look forward to. You can send your mom the update every day via Facebook message or email, customize it with your own pictures, and add music.

  5. Surprise her with a visit
    6. So this isn't actually a way to celebrate from miles away, but if we're really honest all she wants is to spend time with you, especially if you don't get to see each other often.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societymother's daymothers daygift ideasholiday
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
ABC13 anchors share text messages from mom
UH president is ABC13's Woman of the Week
OH BOY! Mom gives birth to 13-pound baby
More Society
Top Stories
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
ABC13 anchors share text messages from mom
Snake hunter cashes in by capturing 16-foot python
Show More
Conrad Hilton sent to Houston psych clinic
Adorable baby hippo enjoys dental check-up
Crews pull down Jefferson Davis Monument in NOLA
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
VIDEO: Motorcyclist bursts into flames in China
More News
Top Video
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
Snake hunter cashes in by capturing 16-foot python
More Video