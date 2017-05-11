5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance

Send a gift and make it personal It's not too late! Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon is offering free 2-hour delivery of fresh flowers and other great gifts for mom.



Flowers are great, but don't forget that personal touch. Make sure the card you send has more than just your name.



Call/ Video chat Video chatting can be tricky with older mothers, so see if you can recruit a local to help her out.



Especially if you're not the best at making time, it would mean a lot if you could give her an hour, or maybe more, just to talk.



Facetime is a great option for those who use iPhone or Mac, while Skype is another easy option. Facebook also has its own chat tool, if your mom is on social media. If your has mom a functioning Google account, there's a good chance she will figure out how to answer your call if you initiate a Google Hangout.

Watch a movie together This may also require you to recruit a local, but Google Chrome has an extension that will allow you to watch Netflix together and chat while doing it. Showgoers will play the show/movie at the same time and all you have to do is send your mom a link.



There's also Gaze which allows you both to watch a movie from a video streaming site (Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc.) or your own files, while video chatting.



They sync so if one of you needs to pause, they both pause.



If you need a lower tech version, you could just call each other and start the movie at the same time.



Send her a countdown of when you will see her So you couldn't make it this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't plan a trip for another time.



You can use the Countdown!! app (free, iOS and Android). Their personalized calendars track events we have to look forward to. You can send your mom the update every day via Facebook message or email, customize it with your own pictures, and add music.



Surprise her with a visit So this isn't actually a way to celebrate from miles away, but if we're really honest all she wants is to spend time with you, especially if you don't get to see each other often.



While our mothers wish we could live just down the street, for many that's not the case.Unfortunately, sometimes life and geography get in the way of us seeing our mothers even on their special day. That doesn't mean that we can't still make the day special for them.