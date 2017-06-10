Third generation barber Jason Roland has built a reputation as one of the best in Houston. His client list is a who's who of the city's social scene including David Anderson, co-owner of Washington Avenue hot spot Social Junkie."It's two things I've been loyal to since coming to Houston after college: my barber and my church," Anderson said. "Two things that have been consistent since I moved to Houston."And it includes a roster of athletes that grows by the season. His first big name client was Clyde Drexler. A friend referred Arian Foster in 2010."One of my best friends is from here and so when I moved here, we linked up. For a while I cut my own hair because I don't really trust any barbers like that. He was like, 'Nah you gotta come to my guy,'" Foster said. "He had me looking right, so I kept coming back."His newest client is Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson."As far as barbers, it's one of the things you really gotta build trust on. So I just went to one of my teammates, D.J. Reader, who I know closely and really trust. He connected me with the right one," said Watson.Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader said former Texan Jelani Hawkins sent him to Roland."I had just gotten here, just gotten drafted. I needed somewhere to get my hair cut. He brought me through and I've just been with him since," Reader told Eyewitness News."It's an OK list if you're into name calling and all that stuff," Roland joked.His main shop, Current Cuts, is on the north side. But one day a week, he cuts at Nine Innovations on the southwest side."It's been like the best business move I made," he said.Roland said he stopped getting star struck a long time ago. At Current Cuts, the guys talk trash just like anybody else. Today, it's the NBA Finals."I don't see KD, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green losing. Just don't see them losing," said first time client and Texans defensive lineman Brandon Dunn."I'm a Lebron fan, so I'm a little biased. So probably the Cavs," Watson said. "I want a good series, but I've been a Lebron fan my whole life.""I got the Warriors in six," added Reader. "I just want my boy KD Kevin Durant to win one. That's my favorite player, so I need him to win one."Here, they're regular Joe's. There is no spotlight. This is their safe zone."I hear a whole lot of stuff that I cannot repeat. I cannot repeat. But it goes back again to the trust," Roland said. "Whatever is said in this chair stays in this chair for the good or bad.""Even when I was here in my prime in the league," Arian Foster said. "You go to the shop and he made sure it's not too much attention being drawn to you. That was never a problem for me anyway, but it's good to know you can go in his shop and just be regular."It's safe to say you'll see his work around town."I'm satisfied. That's why I keep coming back," said Watson."He's one of my friends now. It's good you can have that trust," Foster added."We spend Christmas together, holidays, BBQs, kids' birthdays. It's bigger than a haircut," said Roland.