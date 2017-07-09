23 people arrested when KKK rally members met protesters

During a KKK rally and counter protest, 23 people were arrested.About 50 Klan members were trying to rally against the removal of a confederate statue, but they faced off with about 1,000 counter protesters."There were a lot of people here that were extremely disruptive violent," said Major Gary Pleasants. "We were trying to make an arrest. The officers were attacked. It had gotten past the point of being dangerous and we needed to stop it."Police later escorted Klan supporters out of the area and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.