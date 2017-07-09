SOCIETY

23 people arrested when KKK rally members met protesters

EMBED </>More Videos

Protest outnumber KKK members in Virginia (KTRK)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (KTRK) --
During a KKK rally and counter protest, 23 people were arrested.

About 50 Klan members were trying to rally against the removal of a confederate statue, but they faced off with about 1,000 counter protesters.

"There were a lot of people here that were extremely disruptive violent," said Major Gary Pleasants. "We were trying to make an arrest. The officers were attacked. It had gotten past the point of being dangerous and we needed to stop it."

Police later escorted Klan supporters out of the area and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societykkkprotestconfederate flagu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
What people miss about living in Texas
7 things you learn when you move to Texas
Katy ISD officer 1st runner-up in Miss US pageant
Brothers prank call Fulshear Police Department 25 times
More Society
Top Stories
Skydiver dies after collision at Skydive Spaceland Houston
Houston man dies in Florida Keys diving incident
Astros blow Blue Jays out of the sky
Radio personnel Matt Patrick dead at 58
Man breaks 37-year-old hammerhead shark record
Puppy found in dumpster half blind
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
Show More
3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
22-year-old Texas man beaten to death in Greece
Multi-vehicle crash on US-290 outbound
More News
Top Video
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
Häagen-Dazs release alcohol filled flavor
Radio personnel Matt Patrick dead at 58
Man breaks 37-year-old hammerhead shark record
More Video