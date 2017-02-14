Single fellas across Houston who needed a date for Valentine's Day took an unconventional approach.The eligible bachelors took to the streets Tuesday morning and braved the rain for the annual Mile of Meat, in hopes of finding a date.About two dozen men were chosen and lined up along the street holding humorous signs such as, "Of course I'll pick up some tampons for you." Their numbers are also listed on the posters.The Rod Ryan Show hosted the event and helps to pair the guys up with any ladies who are interested.