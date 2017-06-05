This year marks the 135th anniversary of the "Chinese Exclusion Act." The measure was passed by Congress in 1882 and signed by President Chester A. Arthur and ordered an absolute 10-year moratorium on Chinese labor immigration.It was the first major law restricting immigration into the United States. The similarities to some of today's political rhetoric and policies are hard to ignore.Several local organizations are commemorating the occasion, including the Organization of Community Advocates and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance. Guests are Rogene Gee Calvert, Board Member with OCA and Ed Gor, National President of CACA.