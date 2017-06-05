ABC13 VISIONS

Visions: 135th anniversary of the 'Chinese Exclusion Act'

EMBED </>More Videos

Visions: 135th anniversary of the 'Chinese Exclusion Act' (KTRK)

This year marks the 135th anniversary of the "Chinese Exclusion Act." The measure was passed by Congress in 1882 and signed by President Chester A. Arthur and ordered an absolute 10-year moratorium on Chinese labor immigration.

It was the first major law restricting immigration into the United States. The similarities to some of today's political rhetoric and policies are hard to ignore.

Several local organizations are commemorating the occasion, including the Organization of Community Advocates and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance. Guests are Rogene Gee Calvert, Board Member with OCA and Ed Gor, National President of CACA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC13 Visions
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 VISIONS
Visions: Bayou City and Bollywood
Meet UH Chancellor and President Renu Khator.
Visions: Asian American and Pacific Islander film festival
Visions 5-7-17 Segment 3
More ABC13 Visions
SOCIETY
UH-Downtown professor discusses homeless ordinance
Visions: Bayou City and Bollywood
Meet UH Chancellor and President Renu Khator.
Visions: Asian American and Pacific Islander film festival
More Society
Top Stories
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Male found in body of water in NW Houston
Heavy downpours possible today
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on wild chase
Show More
Man, 27, dies after accidental fall from party bus
VIDEO: Man jumps into car, saves driver having seizure
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Tickets for Manchester United game on sale Wednesday
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
More News
Top Video
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
More Video