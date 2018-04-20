  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush
SOCIETY

12-year-old girls on a mission to clean up Houston's bayous

EMBED </>More Videos

Two young girls looking to clean up Houston's bayous. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While they're convenient, most of the time we don't even think about them once they're thrown in the trash. However, plastic grocery store bags do end up in the bayous.

At only 12 years old, both Caoilin Krathaus and Lila Mankad are looking to change that.

"We always come down here for Girl Scouts to clean up the park," Caoilin said.

But no matter how often they clean, the bags along with other debris eventually return.

"Plastic bags harm our wildlife, clog our waters and make our city ugly," Lila said.

So, they took their initiative to the next level by starting a petition to ban single use plastic bags in the city of Houston.

"A bag ordinance puts a restriction on using bags in grocery stores, or stores might put a fee on them. What it is encouraging is bring your own bags to the grocery store," Caoilin's father, Alan Krathaus told us.

The idea is simple, but getting it approved is a tougher fight.

"So the Supreme Court is going to make a ruling on whether or not cities in Texas can have ordinances," Krathaus said.

They'll vote on the bill in June.

While there's a strong chance it may not pass this time around, the girls say they won't stop fighting for something they believe in.

"Just because we're kids, doesn't mean that we can't make a difference," Caoilin said.

"Because kids are the future. Kids are going to change the world," Lila explained.

Both girls understand that change cannot happen overnight. So in the meantime, they'll keep doing their part along the bayou by cleaning up as much as they can, one bag at a time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenenvironmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
LIVE: Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
Kids survive after man fires 9 times at family vehicle
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Cement truck driver killed in rollerover crash near Fulshear
Show More
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
More News