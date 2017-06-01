12 amusement, water parks to visit in Texas this summer

Everything is bigger in Texas, including its amusement and water parks. From Galveston Island to San Antonio, here are 12 ways to cool down or catch a thrill this summer.2501 Seawall Blvd., Galveston409-766-4950The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier was rebuilt in 2012 in the exact location over the Gulf of Mexico where it once stood in 1944. The $60 million project by Landry's Inc. combines historic carnival rides with modern theme park attractions. The pier features 16 attractions, a broad selection of traditional carnival games, several options for food and refreshments and an antique photo booth.All-day ride pass: $19.99 (guests under 48"), $26.99 (guests 48" and up)215 Kipp Ave., Kemah281-535-8100Kemah Boardwalk, situated on the south side of the Clear Creek Channel, has a sordid past and was most recently rebuilt by Landry's after suffering damage from Hurricane Ike in 2008. The boardwalk features 16 attractions, including the only wooden roller coaster on the Texas Gulf Coast, the Boardwalk Bullet. The boardwalk also boasts 25 retail stores, 10 restaurants, an aquarium full of exotic animals and live music on The Plaza every weekend. Guests can also stay at The Boardwalk Inn or host events in the hotel's executive boardroom.All-day ride pass: $18.99 (guests under 48"), $24.99 (guests 48" and up)100 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island956-761-1160Located on South Padre Island, this beach-themed water park is full of tropical attractions and family fun. In addition to water rides, such as Storm Chaser and Gale Force, Schlitterbahn Beach also has a seaside swimming pool, Sand Castle Cove and Bob's Float-In Bar. The park offers a variety of dining options and also offers on-site, beachfront guest accommodations.All-day general admission: $50.99 (ages 12-54)All-day general admission: $38.99 (ages 3-11 and 55 and older)2026 Lockheed St., Galveston409-770-9283This 10-year-old water park has a beachfront view of the Gulf of Mexico and features thrill rides, such as the Soaring Eagle zip line, kid-friendly play areas like Torrent Beach and body slides like the Faust Und Furious. Schlitterbahn Galveston offers heated and covered pools, including the Wasserfest heated pool and swim-up bar as well as an on-site resort.All-day general admission: $50.99 (ages 12-54)All-day general admission: $38.99 (ages 3-11, 55 and older)400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels830-625-2351The 70-acre original location of the Schlitterbahn water parks sits on the banks of the Comal River and includes four different sections. Attractions include thrill rides, such as Dragon's Revenge and Master Blaster Uphill Water Coaster, family rides like the Wolfpack Raft Slide, designated children's areas and lazy rivers. One of the park's distinctive features is the Schlitterbahn West section, which is fed entirely by Comal River water and includes the Raging River Tube Chute, which shoots tubers into the river. The waterpark has an on-site resort, and although the park has a variety of food and refreshment stands, Schlitterbahn also welcomes family picnics. Additionally, the park provides a free shuttle service, free parking and free inner tubes. Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Waterpark's season runs May 28-Sept. 17.All-day general admission: $57.99 (ages 12-54)All-day general admission: $45.99 (ages 3-11 and 55 and older)10500 SeaWorld Drive, San Antonio800-700-7786Aquatica, SeaWorld's water park, features a variety of attractions including wave pools, lazy rivers, body slides and tube adventures. The park also features macaw, flamingo and tortoise exhibits and hosts a variety of refreshment and dining options, including Mango Market and Waterstone Grill. Tickets for Aquatica are not included in SeaWorld admission and must be purchased separately. Sea Worlds San Antonio Aquatica's season runs May 28-Sept. 24.All-day general admission: $59 (ages 3 and older)17000 I-10 W., San Antonio210-697-5050Six Flags Fiesta Texas features a variety of thrill rides, family rides, children's rides and water park attractions. Live entertainment, dining and shopping amenities can also be found at the park. New rides that are open this summer include the Superman Virtual Reality Coaster and the Fireball attraction.All-day general admission: $66.991800 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington817-640-8900.Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is North Texas' largest water park with a 1-million gallon wave pool and 50 acres of rides. The park has thrill, kids, family and water park rides. Shopping and dining features are also available as well as live entertainment. Beachside Grill is a new amenity of the park and will be open from June 10-Aug. 14. It will offer food and live entertainment. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor's season runs June 2-Sept. 17.All-day general admission: $31.992201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington817-640-8900Six Flags Over Texas is a 212-acre theme park in Arlington that first opened in 1961. The park features thrill, family and children's rides throughout the park. New rides include the Riddler Revenge, the Catwoman Whip and the Harley Quinn Spinsanity. The park also offers a variety of dining options that include All-American, Asian, healthy options, Italian and sweet food.All-day general admission: $59.9918500 Hwy. 130, Pflugerville512-782-2592Typhoon Texas Austin features a variety of water-centered attractions including The Gully Washer, a play park geared for children ages 3-10, The Duelin' Dalton, which features five differed water slides, a lazy river, wave pool, challenge course and family adventure trail. A zip line tour of the park is also available at an additional cost. The park also has onsite dining options including The Burger Shack, Ray's Pizzeria, Taco Shack and Island Shaved Ice. Typhoon Texas Austin's season runs June 2-Sept. 4.All-day general admission: $29.99 (weekday)All-day general admission: $24.99 (guests under 48)All-day general admission: Free (ages 2 and younger)All-day general admission: $34.99 (weekends/holidays)555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy832-426-7071Typhoon Texas Houston is a new water park in Katy that features rides and attractions, dining and shopping amenities and events throughout the year. The park includes attractions, such as Tidal Wave Bay and The Snake Pit-a two-rider tube slide, Lone Star Racers and a lazy river. The park also features Splash Cinema, which shows movies on Thursdays, and live music entertainment. Restaurants at the park include the River Grill, Smokin BBQ, Taqueria and Ray's Pizza and Italian Icehouse. Typhoon Texas Houston's season runs June 3-Sept. 4.All-day general admission: $39.99 (weekday)All-day general admission: $32.99 (guests under 48)All-day general admission: Free (ages 2 and younger)All-day general admission: $44.99 (weekend/holidays)21300 I-45 N., Spring281-355-3300Wet 'n' Wild Splashtown is a water park in Spring that features a variety of water rides for families to enjoy as well as dining and shopping options. Family rides include the Big Kahuna, which is a raft ride, and floating along Paradise River in a tube. Thrill rides include the Big Spin, which is a funnel-shaped waterslide, and the Brain Drain, which is a seven-story slide. Wet 'n' Wild Splashtown's season runs June 1-Sept. 23.All-day general admission: $36.99 (weekday)All-day general admission: $41.99 (weekend)All-day general admission: $32.99 (guests under 48")