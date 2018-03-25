SOCIETY

10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally

EMBED </>More Videos

5th-grader talks about speaking during Houston's March for Our Lives rally. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The March for Our Lives movement is unlike any other seen in this country.

In downtown Houston, a fifth-grader took the podium at Tranquility Park to share his story.

Dezmond Floyd, 10, was chosen after he told his mother he would stand between a gunman and his classmates if there was a shooting.

His mother posted their conversation on Facebook.

"I lived a life that I deserve and wanted, and I even got to travel with my family, which was exciting and something my friends haven't really done," he said. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to have that life experience and them to have the opportunity to have their future they wanted."

RELATED: 15,000 join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands gathered in Houston to rally for stricter gun laws, Deborah Wrigley reports.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygun controlgunsrally
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Pro skater's gun t-shirt allegedly gets him kicked off flight
March to find a cure for bone marrow failure disease
More Society
Top Stories
Alleged grocery store flasher caught by Harris Co. deputies
1 dead, 4 injured in suspected DUI crash
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
3 shot after 'large fight' in Topgolf parking lot
Santorum: Students need CPR classes, not gun control
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
Accused sex trafficker blocks opening of shelter for troubled girls
New colt born at Clydesdale breeding ranch in Missouri
Show More
Mother charged with child neglect after daughter brings marijuana to daycare
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Pro skater's gun t-shirt allegedly gets him kicked off flight
VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Teenager crashes into building during driving test
More News
Top Video
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
Woman takes in dad and newborn after they are unable to fly home
Santorum: Students need CPR classes, not gun control
Accused sex trafficker blocks opening of shelter for troubled girls
More Video