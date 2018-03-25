10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The March for Our Lives movement is unlike any other seen in this country.
In downtown Houston, a fifth-grader took the podium at Tranquility Park to share his story.
Dezmond Floyd, 10, was chosen after he told his mother he would stand between a gunman and his classmates if there was a shooting.
His mother posted their conversation on Facebook.
"I lived a life that I deserve and wanted, and I even got to travel with my family, which was exciting and something my friends haven't really done," he said. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to have that life experience and them to have the opportunity to have their future they wanted."
