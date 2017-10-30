10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2421581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Popular Halloween costume ideas for 2017

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban attend Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California (left) and Sonny Bono and Cher at the Oscars in 1973 (right).

While most kids will be dressed up like princesses, superheroes or even Astros players, a 10-year-old will be so scary that most adults will run when they see him.Houston photographer German Alexander and his team of makeup and set an costume design, turned Jordan Alexander Penilla into the bone-chilling clown Pennywise from the movie "It."The photos were scary enough, but Alexander spent four hours on each image, giving it that extra horror movie look."Our teams put our head together and found the perfect locations to showcase him as Pennywise," Alexander said.Alexander said Penilla is very known in the cosplay world and usually tries to do the the popular horror character of the year.SEE ALSO: Kim Kardashian as Cher and other impressive, fun celebrity Halloween costumes