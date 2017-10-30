HALLOWEEN

10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot

10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While most kids will be dressed up like princesses, superheroes or even Astros players, a 10-year-old will be so scary that most adults will run when they see him.

Houston photographer German Alexander and his team of makeup and set an costume design, turned Jordan Alexander Penilla into the bone-chilling clown Pennywise from the movie "It."
Popular Halloween costume ideas for 2017



The photos were scary enough, but Alexander spent four hours on each image, giving it that extra horror movie look.

"Our teams put our head together and found the perfect locations to showcase him as Pennywise," Alexander said.

Alexander said Penilla is very known in the cosplay world and usually tries to do the the popular horror character of the year.

