Winning free Whataburger throughout college and $5,000 sounds like a good contest, right?
As part of Whataburger's #WhatabigIdeaContest, the company will be giving away three scholarships in the state of Texas. Students could win up to $5,000.
How do you qualify? You must be a graduating senior at a high school and accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution.
Students also have to submit a video about an idea that could change the world, take a photo of the big idea and publish a post on social media.
To see the full contest rules, click here.
Related Topics:
societycontestsscholarshipfree food
societycontestsscholarshipfree food