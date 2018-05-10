SOCIETY

$5K and free Whataburger: Fast-food chain holding contest for high school seniors

Winning free Whataburger throughout college and $5,000 sounds like a good contest, right?

As part of Whataburger's #WhatabigIdeaContest, the company will be giving away three scholarships in the state of Texas. Students could win up to $5,000.

How do you qualify? You must be a graduating senior at a high school and accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution.

Students also have to submit a video about an idea that could change the world, take a photo of the big idea and publish a post on social media.

To see the full contest rules, click here.
