NEW YORK --There were no winners to the $323 million top prize in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.
The national lotto game's jackpot rolls over for this Saturday's draw of an estimated $356 million.
The winning numbers are 12-30-47-62-36 and Powerball: 9. The powerplay was 4x.
Three tickets won the "Match 5" prize of $1 million, including one sold in the Heights.
Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to nearly $400 million. This is after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing.
The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 Mega Ball: 14. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $382 Million.
