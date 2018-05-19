'SNL' channels 'Sopranos' finale for anniversary of Mueller investigation

MARK OSBORNE
"Saturday Night Live" celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Robert Mueller investigation with a parody of the final scenes of "The Sopranos" -- complete with a diner, Journey and Mueller making eyes at Donald Trump like the Members Only jacket guy.

The show opened with Alec Baldwin's Trump playing the role of Tony Soprano in a diner waiting on his "family" to show up for dinner. But instead of Carmela, A.J. and Meadow showing up, it was Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Jr.

As usual, Giuliani was played by Kate McKinnon, Michael Cohen was Ben Stiller and Mikey Day played the role of Trump Jr.

"So Rudy did you go on Fox News last night?" Trump asked.

"Twenty times," he responded. "I said you colluded with Russia, but then I ended with, 'So what?'"

A sorrowful Cohen joined Giuliani and Trump at the table, saying he was doing "really bad, mostly just preparing for jail and stuff. They say I'll get 20 years in jail if I don't give you up."

Trump then tried to convince Cohen jail wasn't too bad.

After Don Jr. came in the camera cut to Eric Trump playing the role of Meadow Soprano, except he was parallel parking a tricycle instead of a car.

Of course Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" played throughout the scene, as in "The Sopranos."

Trump toasted to one year of the Russia investigation with his "best son and two of my 15 lawyers," before Robert De Niro's Mueller drifted by their table like the infamous Members Only jacket guy from "The Sopranos" finale, who fans have speculated for years killed Tony after the camera cut to black on the landmark, Emmy-winning series in June 2007.

Host Tina Fey actually did a bit of a send-up of the celebrity-filled open in her monologue, joking A-list celebrities were stealing time from the series' cast.

Of course, she then proceeded to take questions from the audience, comprised of Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock, De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Fred Armisen, Donald Glover (who hosted two weeks ago and said he left his hat) and Tracy Morgan.
