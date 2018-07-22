Sleeping family escapes house fire in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Sleeping family escapes house fire in northeast Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family of three managed to escape a house fire in northeast Houston, thanks to some vigilant neighbors.

The family says they were asleep inside their home located on Lockwood and Rand Road when someone knocked on their window and said their house was on fire.

One of the victims said she grabbed her husband and uncle and escaped the raging fire. The woman told officials that the fire started under the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News