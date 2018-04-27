Skimmer devices reported at gas station in Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple reports of skimmers across the area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Skimmer devices can take your credit card information straight from your card with no warning.

"The keys to open the front are very generic," Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway said.

Multiple skimming devices were found in Bellaire. Holloway said it is hard to narrow down when those devices were put in place. The criminals don't use your information until they have removed the skimmer.

Karla Siemens said she was a victim of the gas station skimmers.

"Hopefully it won't happen again, because I'll be using a different station," Siemens said.

What is a way to avoid the possibility of being a victim? Paying with cash.

RELATED: How you can detect a card skimmer on gas pump
EMBED More News Videos

As credit card skimmers are becoming more advanced and harder to discover, police say a simple way to beat crooks is in the palm of your hard.

How to spot a skimmer and avoid identify theft
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
skimmingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10-year-old found dead at east Houston apartment complex
Houston Federation of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
Texans fulfill needs with trio of picks in day 2 of NFL Draft
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
Author Keith Komos: 'Nightmare' California killer's reign is over
Show More
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Houston Astros love playing Fortnite
More News