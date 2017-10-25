SHERRI PAPINI

FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case

EMBED </>More Videos

Listen to the 911 call made by Sherri's husband, Keith Papini, who discovered Sherri missing from their home.

REDDING, California --
FBI officials released sketches of suspects accused of kidnapping a Redding mom named Sherri Papini.

She vanished last November while jogging near her home, and was found three weeks later.

Papini's husband said his 34-year-old wife was covered with bruises and burns and was chained at the waist and wrists when she was found along Interstate 5 near Sacramento on Thanksgiving.

Papini said she was held captive by two women for 22 days. Officials said the abductors branded her with a message before she was released.

Last year, her husband told "Good Morning America" that the suspects may have been trying to humiliate Papini by cutting off her long blonde hair and branding her. Bosenko declined to elaborate on the branding, saying only that it was a message and not a symbol.

The sketches released by FBI officials show two women. Officials said the first is described as being 5'5" tall, with a medium build, 20 to 30 years old, coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The second woman has straight black hair with some gray in it, thick eyebrows, between 40 and 50 years old, and 5'7" tall.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their identification.

Sherri Papini abduction has striking similarities to cold case
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities investigating the abduction of Sherri Papini are being haunted by a cold case.

Keith Papini talks to '20/20' about wife's abduction
EMBED More News Videos

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapcrimeviolencesherri papiniu.s. & worldcaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Husband says Redding mom found beaten, emaciated
Authorities seek 2 women in abduction of mother found safe
SHERRI PAPINI
Sherri Papini abduction has striking similarities to cold case
Keith Papini talks to '20/20' about wife's abduction
More sherri papini
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back in Game 2
FBISD to hire crossing guard at site of fatal crash
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Student says Klein ISD harassed her about pledge
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
George H.W. Bush apologizes amid sex assault claim
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Show More
Deputies: $2M worth of meth found inside Chevy Malibu
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Spooktacular Heights home hits the market
More News
Top Video
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
Sugar Land puppies predict Astros World Series victory
How the iconic Astros rainbow jerseys came to be
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
More Video