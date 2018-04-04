SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home on his way to work in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police release sketch of suspect accused of killing 56-year-old man. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a teenager shot and killed a father in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. They're asking for the public's help to find the killer.

This happened just before 6 a.m. at the Bristol Court Apartments at 8404 South Course, across the street from Landis Elementary School.

Authorities tell ABC13 the teen tried to rob the man before killing him.

He's described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, with a slim build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light colored pants.

Police say the killer's hair is distinctive. It's short and black, but he has the tips dyed in a light reddish tint.

Police do not believe the father knew his killer. Investigators say the teen showed up with the intention of robbing someone, but didn't have a target picked out.

Investigators believe the suspect is a predator.

"It appears from looking at the footage that he was waiting here at the edge of the parking lot, waiting for someone to exit the apartment complex," said Brian Evans with Houston Police.

The father was shot at least once.

The man's son was right behind his father when he was shot, but he was not injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidedeadly shootingrobberysketchHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Show More
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
More News