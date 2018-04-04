Police say a teenager shot and killed a father in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. They're asking for the public's help to find the killer.This happened just before 6 a.m. at the Bristol Court Apartments at 8404 South Course, across the street from Landis Elementary School.Authorities tell ABC13 the teen tried to rob the man before killing him.He's described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, with a slim build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light colored pants.Police say the killer's hair is distinctive. It's short and black, but he has the tips dyed in a light reddish tint.Police do not believe the father knew his killer. Investigators say the teen showed up with the intention of robbing someone, but didn't have a target picked out.Investigators believe the suspect is a predator."It appears from looking at the footage that he was waiting here at the edge of the parking lot, waiting for someone to exit the apartment complex," said Brian Evans with Houston Police.The father was shot at least once.The man's son was right behind his father when he was shot, but he was not injured.