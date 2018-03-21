HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on skeletal remains found in a Suffolk County home.

SOUTHOLD, New York --
A chilling discovery could solve the more than 50-year search for a missing woman.

Skeletal remains were found in the basement of a home in Long Island, New York. Police found the remains searching the home, looking for clues in the 1966 disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz.


The home previously belonged to Pietrewicz's married boyfriend, William Boken, who was a suspect in her disappearance. Boken, a Southold, New York, police officer, died in 1982.

Boken had also been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife after Pietrewicz's disappearance.

"He kinda disappeared in New York City. No ATMs at that time, no video equipment, no cell phones -- so he kinda just disappeared," said Gerard Gigante, Suffolk City chief of detectives.

Pietrewicz disappeared when she was only 38, and her family has been trying to figure out what happened to her ever since.

The victim's surviving brother, 92-year-old Leon Jasinski, said he's waited more than 50 years for this.

"Finally, I says to myself," he said. "Finally they found her. Thank God."

Police originally dug up the basement back in 2013 but were four feet off from where the bones were found.

Suffolk County Police are calling this a good example of how they never gave up on a cold case. Pietrewicz's family is just grateful that their local newspaper delved into the mystery -- and with heavy hearts, they can finally have closure.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
human remains foundmissing womanu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Mom laid to rest after remains identified in Liberty Co.
Skeletal remains identified as woman who disappeared in 2016
Skeletal remains found may be missing teen
Officials identify skeletal remains found in walls of Heights home
More human remains found
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video