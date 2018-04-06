Shots fired at police during chase in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in north Houston.

A caller reported someone had been shot in the 9500 block of Crofton Street.

At about the same, police were engaged in a short chase with a suspect that started in the 10200 block of Homestead Road.

Shots were fired at officers during that pursuit. No officers were injured.


The shooting victim from Crofton was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
