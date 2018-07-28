Deputies on scene of a disturbance under the overpass of IH 45 at Highway 242. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RjbLnDarFv — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 28, 2018

Update-This was a vehicle disturbance, with one vehicle striking another.The drivers got out to check damage when one driver stabbed the other. The stabbed driver retrieved a firearm and fired several bullets into the other vehicle. Both vehicles and individuals are on location. pic.twitter.com/8QLOQgCxIE — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 28, 2018

Deputies in Montgomery County are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a driver stabbing another and several bullets fired.Authorities say the disturbance began after one vehicle struck another while traveling along IH-45.Both drivers exited their vehicles to check the damage when one of the drivers stabbed the other, according to a tweet from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.The stabbed driver proceeded to retrieve a firearm and fired several bullets into the other vehicle.MCSO says the investigation is ongoing.