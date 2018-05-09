Houston's first Whole Foods Market 365 is starting to take shape.Slated to arrive this summer at the intersection of Yale and 610, the 30,000-square-foot grocery store offers a lower-priced alternative to a traditional Whole Foods. The Heights-adjacent outpost will be the concept's second location in Texas, joining one that opened in Austin suburb Cedar Park last year.Each store includes two "Friends of 365" restaurants that are designed to enhance the shopping experience. In Houston, they will be Peli Peli Kitchen and Juice Society. Both concepts share the store's ethos of serving food that's "free of artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners and hydrogenated fats," according to a statement issued May 7.