Which eye makeup brand stands up to the heat?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With the hot summer months quickly approaching, it won't be long before we're sweating through our makeup. But is there really any product that will stay on even when you're at your sweatiest?
Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez is putting eye makeup to the test live this morning at OrangeTheory Fitness.
She is testing brands from the drug store to the department store to find out which will last through a grueling one hour workout.
PHOTOS: Which eye makeup stands up to the heat?
The brands up to "taking the heat" are: Wet and Wild Photo Focus eye primer and eyeshadow, Walgreens brand Soap and Glory primer and eyeshadow trio, Mac prep and prime and IT Cosmetics eyeshadow.
Tune in at 6:40 a.m. to see which brands had the staying power to last through the sweat.
