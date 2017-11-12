SHOPPING

Walmart unveils Black Friday plans

Walmart releases their Black Friday plans.

Walmart shoppers will be able to get a head start on holiday discounts, whether they're shopping online or headed to a store.

The retail giant plans to be open, and offer Black Friday special deals on Thanksgiving Day.

Sale prices will be available for purchase on Walmart's website beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

In-store, doorbuster discounts will be available starting at 6 p.m.

Also, store employees will hand out color-coded maps to help shoppers navigate through large crowds.

Target and Toys 'R' Us will also open early for people who would rather shop than eat turkey.

An analysis by the consultant group PWC found that 58 percent of people surveyed wanted to shop on the holiday.

In 2016, only 40 percent of those surveyed said they would shop on Thanksgiving Day.

