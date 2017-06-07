SHOPPING

Walmart testing giant grocery vending machine

Walmart is testing a vending machine to distribute online grocery orders. (Walmart)

WARR ACRES, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Walmart is trying to make it easier to pick up online grocery orders with a giant, self-serve kiosk currently being tested in an Oklahoma store.

Customers purchase and pay for the groceries online. Walmart employees then pick and pack the orders into bins inside the 20 by 80 foot kiosk.

When you're ready to pick up your order, a unique code will retrieve your groceries.

There is no cost for picking up groceries, but customers must spend at least $30 in order to use the service.

