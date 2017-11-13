SHOPPING

Walmart reportedly raising online prices to drive customers to stores

Walmart is raising prices for some items online.

NEW YORK --
Walmart is reportedly trying to get more customers into its stores by boosting prices online.

The world's biggest retailer is said to be raising prices for some food and household items, but only on its website.

That means customers who want to save extra cash will have to go into the stores.

This comes as Walmart announced it tripled its online selections for the holiday season, with more exclusive products online and in stores.

Walmart previously attempted to keep online prices at least as low as its in-store prices.

