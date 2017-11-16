Top 15 stores for Black Friday

SHOPPING

Wallet Hub analyzed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest stores and found the best ones for Black Friday based on discount.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 15 stores and online retailers worth waking up early for the day after Thanksgiving:

  1. Kohl's - 66.32%
  2. JCPenney - 66.30%
  3. Belk - 62.75%
  4. Stage - 60.82%
  5. Shopko - 55.93%
  6. Bealls Florida - 52.78%
  7. Sears - 50.09%
  8. Macy's - 45.58%
  9. Fred Meyer - 43.88%
  10. AAFES - 37.25%
  11. Amazon - 36.8%
  12. Target - 36.2%
  13. Kmart - 35.8%
  14. Dick's Sporting Goods - 35.1%
  15. Office Depot and OfficeMax - 34.5%


One thing to keep in mind, some stores mark up their prices before discounts so it seems like they're giving you a better deal.

