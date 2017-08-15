Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You might not have Christmas on your mind just yet, but this news will definitely put you in a holly jolly spirit.
The Nutcracker Market is one of Houston's most treasured holiday shopping traditions, and you can get your hands on some discount advance tickets starting today.
Tickets will sell for $18 on Ticketmaster beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.
This year's market runs November 9-12, 2017 at NRG Center.
