Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale today

abc13's Patricia Lopez shows you how to have a holly jolly time at this Houston holiday shopping tradition.

You might not have Christmas on your mind just yet, but this news will definitely put you in a holly jolly spirit.The Nutcracker Market is one of Houston's most treasured holiday shopping traditions, and you can get your hands on some discount advance tickets starting today.Tickets will sell for $18 on Ticketmaster beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.This year's market runs November 9-12, 2017 at NRG Center.