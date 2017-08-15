SHOPPING

Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale today

HO HO HO! Santa's bringing your chance to get Nutcracker Market tickets early this year! (Amanda Cochran)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You might not have Christmas on your mind just yet, but this news will definitely put you in a holly jolly spirit.

The Nutcracker Market is one of Houston's most treasured holiday shopping traditions, and you can get your hands on some discount advance tickets starting today.

Tickets will sell for $18 on Ticketmaster beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

This year's market runs November 9-12, 2017 at NRG Center.

Click here to see 2017 Nutcracker Market participating merchants

PHOTOS: Step inside the magical Nutcracker Market

Never been to Nutcracker Market? See our shopper's guide here
abc13's Patricia Lopez shows you how to have a holly jolly time at this Houston holiday shopping tradition.

