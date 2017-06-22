SHOPPING

Rosé really smell like? Company launches rosé-inspired deodorant

EMBED </>More Videos

Deodorant that smells like rosé , sangria, and mimosa. (KTRK)

Are you a fan of rosé wine? Well, now you can smell like it!

Native Cometics has created a deodorant that smells like the popular wine. It comes in a brunch-themed boxed set that also includes deodorants that smell like mimosa and sangria.

The set costs $30.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingwinegift ideasgiftsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
Digital Deal of the Day
Father's Day deals
Another one bites the dust: Gymboree to close stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering, assault charges
2 arrested after 14-year-old's marriage discovered
MS-13 gang member accused of murder on the run
Family devastated after driver not indicted in hit-and-run
HISD security officer accused of filming boys in bathroom
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Alpine
2 local players taken in first round of NBA Draft
Show More
Potential serial rapist charged in assault of elderly woman
Dog attacks kids strapped in car seats inside minivan
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
2-year-old's organs donated after drowning
Suspect charged with hate crime in mosque fire
More News
Top Video
MS-13 gang member accused of murder on the run
Dog attacks kids strapped in car seats inside minivan
Hummus sold at Walmart and Target recalled
Family devastated after driver not indicted in hit-and-run
More Video