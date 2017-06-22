Today's Top Stories
Rosé really smell like? Company launches rosé-inspired deodorant
Deodorant that smells like rosé , sangria, and mimosa. (KTRK)
KTRK
Thursday, June 22, 2017 09:15PM
Are you a fan of rosé wine? Well, now you can smell like it!
Native Cometics has created a deodorant that smells like the popular wine. It comes in a brunch-themed boxed set that also includes deodorants that smell like mimosa and sangria.
The set costs $30.
Related Topics:
shopping
shopping
wine
gift ideas
gifts
Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston