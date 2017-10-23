HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For the fan that has everything Astros, here are some items that won't break the bank that you may not have.
First up, an Astros Fidget Spinner. This will keep your nerves at bay during the game. It sells for just $3.99.
Next, keep your drink cool with a handy beverage insulator complete with a pocket and opener. Get it for $9.99, and you'll never need to look for an opener again.
Show your Astros pride driving on the loop with a car flag for $12.99. It's a hot item that's going fast at the store.
Finally, cozy up in front of the TV with some comfy Astros slippers. They're perfect as it gets cooler here in Houston.
