Aldi offers low prices in a small store to save you time and money

Give Aldi a look for stocking up on snacks and healthy food for back to school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you haven't been to Aldi in your area, it might be worth a look.

It may cost you a quarter to grab a cart but you'll get it back.

You also have to bag your own groceries, but that's how they keep costs down.

Aldi is a no frills supermarket with most of their own private label products.

The footprint of the store is also small to help you get in and out quickly.

It's the breakfast on the go, snacks, easy to pack lunch items, and the low prices that have parents coming back.

Plus, you have organic options, food with no trans fat, no synthetic colors and no MSG.

Breakfast bars start at $2.99, Lunchables $1.99, and a loaf of honey wheat bread sells for $.99.

Parents and grandparents say they have done the price comparing.

"I thought another franchise was good. Oh my God, I am going back. I got twice as much," said Shirley Mitchell.

Aldi does not have a rewards program or coupons.

